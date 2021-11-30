BAM wins £16m Sunderland station rebuild

CGI of the new southern entrance at Sunderland station

Preparatory works are set to begin in early 2022 with demolition of the existing southern entrance clearing the way for the construction of a new building overlooking Market Square.

The new entrance will have a large glass wrap-around design and will include a ticket office and reception, public toilets, retail space and cafes, and a new mezzanine level with office space for railway staff.

BAM was awarded the £16.3m contract through the Network Rail framework. Network Rail will be overseeing the southern entrance works.

It is the first part of a wider £26m six-year programme that will see the northern entrance of the station also revamped and platform-level works undertaken to increase the capacity of the station, with four tracks and four platforms to separate Nexus and Metro from mainline services.

Working in partnership with Network Rail, Nexus, Grand Central and Northern Rail, Sunderland City Council is driving this project as the first stage of redevelopment of the whole station, to integrated public transport provision.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunderland deserves a station that reflects our ambition as a city, and alongside the incredible transformation and positive developments ongoing at Riverside Sunderland and beyond, we’re establishing this as a world-class place to live, work and play.”

