BAM wins £60m airport car park works

New car park at Manchester Aiport is expected to be completed in April 2019

The two contracts, awarded through MAG’s capital delivery framework, have a combined value of approximately £60m.

BAM Construction North West is building a 6,500-space car park for Manchester Airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. The value of this scheme is £34m. The first section of spaces will be delivered by August 2018, with an anticipated completion of April 2019.

The second scheme is at Stansted Airport, where MAG has instructed BAM Construction’s South East team to develop and deliver a design by Pascal & Watson for a 2,500 space car park on five upper levels. This scheme, just started on site, is valued at £26m and is expected to complete in May 2019.

BAM has previously completed 11 schemes under MAG’s capital delivery framework agreement.

North West pre-construction director Adrian Blackie said: “We have delivered a diverse range of schemes under the MAG framework. This shows our versatility across sectors and our ability to work collaboratively to fulfil the client’s brief. The T1 and T3 multi storey scheme went through a patient design refresh. We were able to assist the client to evolve the design in partnership to get it ready to commence on site and deliver much needed car parking for the summer of 2018.”

South East construction director Brian Connor added: “This is a great opportunity for the region to demonstrate its ability to work on an airport scheme and it’s very pleasing to see the confidence that MAG has in BAM now producing work outside Manchester too.”