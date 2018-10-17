BAM wins €70m of German building contracts

BAM Deutschland will construct an office and residential building near the centre of Berlin and extend the university hospital in Jena, located in the east of the country.

The Berlin building, Rosenthaler Strasse 43-45, has been designed by Berlin architect Tchoban Voss Architekten and will have seven storeys above two underground floors.. The ground floor will consist of retail spaces, including two supermarkets. The higher floors will offer office space, as well as 45 ‘senior’ homes. The client is development company DC Values and the project value is €39m (£35m). The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

BAM Deutschland will also build a new hospital wing for Universitatsklinikum Jena. The new wing has been designed by WTR Architekten from Munich and has six storeys above an underground floor.

It will include accommodation for the departments of radiotherapy, geriatrics, dermatology and the psycho-oncology day clinic. The new wing will also accommodate nursing departments, as well as an intensive care unit. The contract value is €34.5m (£31m). BAM Deutschland expects to complete the project in March 2021.