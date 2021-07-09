BAM wins £95m contract for St Pancras Campus

St Pancras Campus, as envisaged along Lyme Street

Developer W Real Estate (WRE) plans to redevelop an underused industrial estate that sits on a 1.2 acre ‘island’ block near St Pancras Hospital in Camden.

WRE has engaged BAM to build what it calls its St Pancras Campus, comprising offices, retail and two separate residential buildings, all linked by a common basement and serviced by an internal street that runs through the main commercial building.

Plans show 30 residential apartments in all. There will also be some light industrial workspace to replace what was on the industrial estate before.

Designed by architect Caruso St John, the St Pancras Campus uses handset brickwork in the residential elements and sandstone and pre-cast concrete for the commercial buildings.

The developer is hoping that it will appeal to science and technology firms – half of the office building is already under offer to a technology company.

Full construction works are expected to start later in the summer, on resolution of final planning matters. Once confirmed in full contract, BAM is also expected to conduct the majority of the fit-out. Completion is scheduled in 2024.

The development uses air source heat pumps, solar panels and blue/green roofs, with on-site energy generation that feeds an all-electric system.

BAM Construction regional director Rod Stiles said: “This scheme extends northwards the transformation of Camden, with which BAM is intimately associated, and has that same regenerative feel.

“I am impressed by the way a strong collaborative approach has already been developed around the project which is a very encouraging sign and an important factor in delivering any signature scheme of this scale and maximising the asset’s value.”

WRE chief executive Sascha Lewin said: “This placemaking opportunity to re-imagine a 1980s industrial site has sustainability and social value at the heart of our project.”

Before...

And after

