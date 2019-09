The school, which will be built in the Sluseholmen district south of the historic city centre, has been designed by JJW Architects and will accommodate around 840 students. The project also includes after-school care and a sports hall.

The client for the scheme is the city of Copenhagen. Completion is due by August 2023.

BAM Danmark was founded in 2014 by Royal BAM Group and currently employs 50 people.

