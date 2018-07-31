BAM wins high-tech office block

Dutch real estate technology company Edge Technologies has commissioned BAM to build Edge Grand Central, the second project in its portfolio of a new generation of smart buildings designed to minimise energy usage and keep operational costs to an absolute minimum.

The building will be part of Europacity, Berlin’s newest urban quarter – an area of 61 hectares concentrated around Berlin’s primary transportation hub, Berlin Hauptbahnhof.

Edge Grand Central will feature an Edge Technologies system that includes what is described as a state of the art IP backbone and a smart building application, with the aim of making it Germany’s smartest building. Edge Technologies chose the location for its public transportation links and public facilities within walking. The sustainability strategy has already led to Grand Central being pre-certified Platinum by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB); it is also the first building in Germany to achieve Gold level Core & Shell Precertification in accordance with the WELL Building Standard for well-being.

The nine-storey multi-tenant building, designed by Berlin architects Bolwin Wulf Architekten Partnerschaft, will provide approximately 22,600m2 of flexible floor space and about 80 parking places.

BAM Deutschland expects to deliver the project to Edge Technologies in spring 2020.