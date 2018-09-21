BAM wins Swiss research centre

The €90m (£80m) contract for ETH Zürich - the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology - will be carried out by a joint venture between BAM Swiss and BAM Deutschland, which expect to complete the project in the autumn of 2021.

Nickl & Partner Architekten Schweiz has designed the project, which includes the construction of laboratories, offices and classrooms, as well as ‘clean’ rooms and a cafeteria. The architectural centrepiece of the project is a glazed atrium. The centre has a total floor area of approximately 37,500m2, divided over nine floors with an additional services level on the roof.