BAM wins Truro hospital extension

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has appointed BAM Construction to create a new MRI suite, a 24-bed haematology oncology ward and associated facilities.

The new building will be a three-storey extension to the existing Trelawny Wing, with the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) suite connected at lower ground floor level to the imaging department and designed to house up to three scanners.

The current oncology ward will relocate to the new unit in autumn 2022.

The £30m development in Treliske, near Truro, is being funded via national NHS capital funding streams and delivered via the government’s capital framework for healthcare in England known as Procure 22. This framework allows for a competitive process from an approved panel of contactors.

BAM said that the construction challenges include the service diversions in a live hospital environment, and considerable logistical limitations on access.

Initial enabling works were completed at the end of January 2021 and work on the main building phase of the project is now set to start.

The design team includes architect Stride Treglown, structural engineer Arup and building services engineer Hoare Lea.

BAM’s contracting team includes WBM Groundworks, Luscombe Construction and building service contractor T Clarke.

Graham Kingdon, BAM’s construction director, said: “We’ve been on site conducting minor works for the trust over the last couple of years so we have formed a good understanding and relationship with them and our partners in advance of the major works commencing.

“We will have to keep the hospital fully functional during this time despite the technical challenges. As ever, communication between us is critical to achieve exactly what the trust needs to provide the right services for people across Cornwall into the future.”

Roberta Fuller, head of hospital reconfiguration at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “One of the reasons for selecting BAM to work with us at RCHT was their extensive experience and reach within the construction industry. Being able to source the best possible advice and expertise in a timely manner has been critical in the design and ongoing delivery of this project. These new facilities will provide a much improved space for both patients and staff.”

