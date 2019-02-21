BAM's UK profits up 80%

Royal BAM Group made an operating profit of €58.9m (c. £51m) in the UK in 2018 on revenue up 2.8% to €1,913.

BAM’s UK profit was up nearly 80% on 2017’s €32.8m.

In its home country of the Netherlands, by contrast, BAM made €31.9m profit on €2,738m revenue in 2018, although there are still issues with its Ijmuiden sea lock project there that resulted in losses in 2017.

Total worldwide revenue Royal BAM Group in 2018 was up more than 10% to €7,208m and pre-tax profit was €114.5m (2017: €20.0m).

“Conditions in most of our markets are generally positive, although uncertainty over Brexit remains,” said chief executive Rob van Wingerden.