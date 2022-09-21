Banks to build £40m wind farm in Darvel

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and external affairs manager at Banks Renewables

Mill Rig Wind Farm, straddling the South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire border, is set to be Banks Renewables’ fourth operational Scottish development when it becomes operational in 2025.

The six wind turbines will have an installed generation capacity of 36MW of electricity – enough to meet the needs of all the households in a town the size of East Kilbride.

Construction cost is estimated at £11.7m.

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and external affairs manager at Banks Renewables, said: “To gain planning permission is a major milestone for Mill Rig. The development will bring many social, environmental and community benefits to the local area and we’re delighted South Lanarkshire Council has approved these exciting plans.”

He added: “With the next steps of detailed design and construction, Mill Rig Wind Farm is on track to help Scotland achieve its ambitious net zero targets, bolstering the UK’s energy security by producing green electricity by 2025.”

This project follows on from Banks securing approval secured for the Lethans Wind Farm in 2020 and the grid connection of the Kype Muir Wind Farm three years earlier.

