Barhale buys sign supplier

Glasgow-based Fleming & Co, founded in 1882, supplies construction companies with kit ranging from traffic cones and wheelbarrows to PPE and first aid kits.

Barhale Construction Services (BCS), part of the Barhale contracting group, is in a similar line of business, supplying a range of construction and safety products. BCS already offers temporary road signs and construction site signage but the acquisition of Fleming & Co strengthens this offering as Fleming actually makes some of the products.

BCS general manager James Mulchinock explained the rationale behind the acquisition: “Firstly, it will allow us to bring our signs manufacturing in-house, reducing the need to rely on third parties. Secondly, it strategically fits well with our existing BCS Group offering by significantly widening our footprint. The intention is to invest in the business, with innovative new stock lines and an increased stock holding, extending the supply chain and a full product catalogue - giving existing customers the added value that is synonymous with BCS Group.

“Thirdly, the acquisition of Fleming & Co. with its experienced, dedicated and knowledgeable staff, will give us a complete solution for customers operating in and around Scotland. Having a base on the doorstep of some of our key clients will enable us to grow our customer base across the region.”