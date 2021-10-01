Barhale extends ring main maintenance role

Barhale has secured a £1.47m contract to replace almost 100,000 white caps in the tunnels between Kempton and Kew.

Barhals will isolate, drain, clean and inspect two sections of the ring main from the Kempton shaft to the Mogden shaft (6,875 metres) and from the Mogden shaft to the Kew shaft (4,820 metres). Barhale will then replace the existing push-fit caps covering the lifting eye sockets on each tunnel plate with new, screw-fit types.

Access to this section of the ring main is only possible through access flanges at the Kempton, Mogden and Kew shafts so some enabling works may be required.

The Thames Water ring main was built between 1988 and 1994. It is 2.5 metres in diameter and 80 km long, carrying a sixth of the capital’s daily clean water demand.

Barhale has worked for Thames Water on the ring main for years. Barhale regional manager John Prendergast said: “The close relationship between the two teams and our collaborative approach continues to yield positive outcomes for customers – not only in programme delivery but also in terms of the longer-term benefits where we are improving the network’s resilience and safeguarding the future supply of drinking water to London.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk