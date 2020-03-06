Barhale gets new commercial director

Barhale commercial director Roland Ramphal

Roland Ramphal is moving to the UK from South Africa after four years as group commercial director with construction to mining group Teichmann, where he operated across the African continent.

A graduate in building management and quantity surveying from the Durban Institute of Technology, he has more than 20 years’ experience in civil engineering.

Roland Ramphal takes over from Jon Brett who is retiring from the business after 19 years.

Barhale chief executive Matthew Behan said: “Roland will be working with our delivery teams to develop and implement our commercial strategy. His skills in business expansion, commercial strategy and dispute avoidance and resolution have delivered a proven track record of business growth.”

