Barhale helps Anglian tackle Cypermethrin

The pesticide is widely used in agricultural, domestic and veterinary products. Although its use is legal, concerns remain that it can enter the wider environment and harm insects and other invertebrates. It is detected in trace amounts in the watercourses.

The works form part of an integrated £7.8M investment in tertiary treatment at Raunds Water Recycling Centre near Wellingborough. Barhale also upgraded the site’s ammonia treatment systems to ensure compliance with more stringent legislation.

Barhale worked through Anglian Water’s @one Alliance in collaboration with the water company and the Environment Agency to design a treatment process capable of removing Cypermethrin to very low concentrations. It includes a purpose-designed cloth filter supported by a ferric dosing package with a 30m³ storage tank and downstream dosing pumps.

To meet the new 1.5mg/l ammonia consent, Barhale installed 12 modular nitrifying SAF (Submerged Aerated Filter) units to provide flexible and scalable ammonia removal capacity. The SAF units were supported by dedicated blowers and a new motor control cabinet to ensure reliable aeration and process control. A new interstage pumping station helps manage flows to the tertiary process.

Barhale’s team of specialists also completed all necessary structural bases and pipework and constructed dedicated maintenance access routes across the site.

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