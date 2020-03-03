Barhale wins Edmonton incinerator enabling works

The planned waste-to-energy plant

The North London Waste Authority has tasked Barhale with works on the existing Angel and Chingford sewers as part of the North London heat & power project (NLHPP) at the Edmonton EcoPark.

The sewer diversion works include: tunnelling works for the installation of a 1200mm diameter sewer along a stretch of approximately 115 metres to divert the Chingford sewer; and the installation of a 1200mm diameter sewer along a stretch of approximately 165 metres to divert the Angel sewer. Barhale will also install drive shafts at the confluence of the two sewers, install reception shafts and connect the new sewers to the existing network.

Barhale regional director Phil Cull said: “This is one of the largest energy from waste projects in the UK and is a key element in the strategy both for the capital’s waste management and also its power generation. We are obviously delighted to be given the go-ahead for this prestigious project and to be part of a wider team which will play such an important part in future-proofing the management of north London’s waste and providing low carbon energy.”

