Barhale wins HS2 mains diversion work

Barhale will install 578 metres of new clean water main in 250mm high performance polyethylene (HPPE) pipework at Mandeville Road in Northolt.

The work will replace the existing 12-inch water main and will also entail the installation of 65 metres of 125mm HPPE pipework to maintain water pressure in some adjacent properties.

Barhale will also install 646 metres of clean water main in 315mm HPPE pipework at Greenford Road between the Western Avenue roundabout and Rockware Avenue.

Project manager James McKenzie said: “We have an extremely positive relationship with Affinity Water and so we are delighted to be given the greenlight on this programme of work.

“It is not without its challenges – not least of all working along a busy thoroughfare such as Mandeville Road – but, working closely with Affinity Water, we believe we have put in place a programme of work which will accommodate the requirements of HS2’s Northolt ventilation shaft construction, will upgrade the area’s existing mains clean water infrastructure and will do so with a minimum of disruption to local businesses and residents.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk