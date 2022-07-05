Barhale wins Silvertown tunnel enabling works

Photos courtesy of Riverlinx and Absolute Photography

RiverLinx CJV, the joint venture of Ferrovial, Bam Nuttall and SK E&C, has tasked Barhale with diverting water mains that would otherwise clash with the proposed route of the £1bn, 1.4 km twin-bore Silvertown tunnel under the River Thames.

A six-month programme of works, scheduled to run from July 2022 to December 2022, will see Barhale re-route the two twin 1400mm rising mains to allow the cut-and-cover construction of the northern approach to the new tunnel.

When complete, the new crossing will run to the east of the 123-year-old Blackwall Tunnel, connecting the A102 at Greenwich Peninsula to the A1020 at west Silvertown, adjacent to the western end of the Royal Victoria Docks.

Barhale contracts manager Michael Faherty said: “We all understand how frustrating getting around London can be at times, so it is great to be contributing to the transformation of travel in this part of town.”

