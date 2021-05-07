BarhaleDoosan to build organic treatment works

How Clifton wastewater treatment works might look

Yorkshire Water has awarded contracts for the construction of an integrated wetland at its Clifton wastewater treatment works – the first of its kind in Yorkshire – to a joint venture of Barhale and Doosan, with design support from consulting engineer Stantec.

The project will create almost 4,000 sq m of interconnected ponds planted with a natural slope, using the local impermeable clay geology with wetland plant species to remove phosphorus from the treated water before it is returned to the environment.

Millions of litres of water will be treated naturally by the 25 different plant species, totalling more than 20,000 plants across the site. Plants have been carefully selected to promote diverse habitats, with particular attention given to creating environments that support bees and other pollinators to increase biodiversity.

Michael Housby, lead project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “This is the first project of its kind in Yorkshire and we’re pleased to welcome BarhaleDoosan JV to the project with Stantec. They will use their expertise to deliver this exciting project, which will provide a natural, sustainable and low-carbon way of treating wastewater.

“Once completed, the integrated wetland will provide a range of environmental benefits, including reducing reliance on energy-heavy treatment processes, which forms a key part of Yorkshire Water’s ambitious aim to achieve carbon net zero by 2030.”

Chris Mathers, project delivery lead for BarhaleDoosan JV, said: “This is a significant project that uses organic processes to deliver a sustainable approach to treatment and does so with minimal environmental and physical impact. We are looking forward to working with Yorkshire Water to deliver this new wetland and to establishing a new benchmark for wastewater management in the region.”

The project is expected to be completed in autumn 2021.

