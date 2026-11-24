A view of how the site might look

Located near Ickenham and Ruislip Gardens, Ickenham Gardens will be set within improved public green spaces, with improved transport connections and supported by new community facilities. The partners say the development will complete the original Metroland vision for development of this area of Ruislip.

The proposals would provide a mix of home sizes, types and tenures, supporting, the partners say, a diverse, multigenerational neighbourhood where residents can put down roots and remain as their needs change.

Graeme Craig, chief executive, Places for London, said, “London urgently needs more homes, particularly affordable homes, and making effective use of land in well-connected locations has an important role to play in meeting that need.

"Through The West London Partnership, we are bringing together our expertise to consider how sites with existing great public transport access, such as Ickenham Gardens, can deliver new homes alongside the infrastructure, green spaces and facilities that help communities thrive.

"We are at an early stage and look forward to engaging with residents and stakeholders as we consider the site’s potential.”