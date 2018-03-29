Barts Square back on track after Carillion’s fall

Developer Helical reports that its £170m Barts Square residential development in the City of London is now fully back on track, with replacement contractors fully operational.

The project was hit by the liquidation of its main contractor, Carillion, on 15th January. Within days Helical lined up Mace and McLaren to take over from Carillion.

Mace has taken over on One Bartholomew Close, McLaren has taken over the phase 1 residential element and QOB Interiors is finishing off 90 Bartholomew Close.

In a trading update to shareholders today Helical said: “Each element of the scheme is back fully operational. We expect to complete the current works during 2018 as planned, following the successful transition from Carillion as main contractor.”

The Barts Square redevelopment in West Smithfield includes 236 apartments, 230,000 sq ft of office space across two buildings and 23,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant use. Sheppard Robson is lead architect and Waterman is structural engineer for the project.

A main contractor for the second phase of residential is expected to be appointed before June 2018, the developer said.

It added: “Whilst there has been some delay to the project arising out of the replacement of Carillion, the majority of additional costs are expected to be covered by existing contingencies.”