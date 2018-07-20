Bathroom pods help Wood Wharf quality control

The 10 George Street tower at Wood Wharf

Offsite Solutions is supplying pods for the 327 private rental apartments at 10 George Street, a 35-storey tower and adjacent six-storey building. These are a combination of wet rooms and bathrooms.

The contract for Canary Wharf Contractors provides a first application for Offsite Solutions’ new fully waterproofed steel and concrete pods. The pod design features cold rolled steel-framed walls with a cast concrete base which removes the need for visible shower trays.

The pods, which are now being installed, arrive on site fully fitted, complete with underfloor heating, tiling, cabinets, basins, LED lighting, all sanitary ware and a surface-heated wall to remove the need for heated towel rails.

Canary Wharf Contractors project manager Leighton Aurelius said: “Bathroom pods give us the benefit of better quality control and ease of installation. Our requirement was for high specification bathrooms. We have been impressed with Offsite Solutions’ factory, design team, logistics and pre-delivery testing. It is great to have the pods manufactured in the UK and the project is going very well. The service from Offsite Solutions has been faultless and second to none.”