Battery-powered Bobcat for indoor digging

Bobcat describes its new E10e as the industry's first commercially available fully-electric zero tail swing mini-excavator in the one tonne class.

At just 72cm wide, the zero-emissions digger can pass through standard doorways and ride in lifts.

It is powered by a Lithium-ion battery that, when coupled with an external supercharger and given ‘normal work breaks’ can get through an eight-hour working day, Bobcat says. Recharging takes two and a half hours.

As the new machine is designed to be used in indoor applications such as breaker work in demolition, it is equipped with auxiliary lines and an oil cooler system for continuous hydraulic breaker operation. The cooling system capacity has been increased to meet extended demolition application requirements.

Developed at the Bobcat Innovation Center in the Czech Republic, in conjunction with electric vehicle suppliers, the E10e is based on the design of the diesel powered E10 model, which has shifted more than 10,000 units in the past 10 years.

It has the same dimensions and performance as the standard diesel version, but with a an LpA noise level on site of only 64 dBA as opposed to 80 dBA for the standard E10.

Product director Jarry Fiser said: “At Bobcat, we are strongly dedicated to meeting these specific business opportunities and we are aiming to lead the industry in innovation within the mini-excavator segment with our newly developed, zero-emission E10e, based on our legendary E10 ZTS mini-excavator.”

The Bobcat E10e will be officially launched at the Bauma trade fair in Munich in April 2019.