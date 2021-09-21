Battery-powered dust suppression

The Ecotech Rotary Atomiser

The Ecotech Rotary Atomiser is manufactured by Worcester-based Air Spectrum Environmental to provide ‘non-toxic and environmentally friendly’ dust suppression for the construction, waste and demolition industries.

It can operate for eight hours on a single charge, the manufacturer says, and can be programmed to provide up to 15 metres of misting at a variety of droplet sizes, according to need.

Like other Air Spectrum misting machines, it is designed to work with non-toxic chemical additives for odour control and disinfection, as well as dust control. The 1125 litre bowser tank allows a run time of between six to eight hours, depending on flow rate settings.

Air Spectrum is offering it for hire or purchase.

Managing director Steve Hunt said: “The Ecotech Rotary Atomiser is the result of three years of comprehensive development, and designed to reduce carbon emissions during the dust suppression process. It represents our commitment to our clients, the environment and prioritising air quality in all our solutions. It’s a first for us, and for UK industry.”

