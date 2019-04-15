Bauma numbers break all records

Busy Bauma

Bauma organiser Messe München said that there were more than 620,000 visitors to Bauma 2019 last week (8-14 April 2019), coming from more than 200 countries.

Bauma is held in Munich every three years. Last time, in 2016, there were 580,000 registered visitors.

This year, more than 250,000 visitors came from countries outside German – mostly neighbouring European countries, but there were also more visitors than before from China, Australia and Japan. More than 5,500 visitors came from China alone.

The number of exhibitors – about 3,700 from 63 countries – was also a record high.

Several exhibitors declared it a successful week for them. Tunnel boring machine maker Martin Herrenknecht said: “Every Bauma is something special. But 2019 topped everything for Herrenknecht.”

Wirtgen chief executive Domenic Ruccolo said Bauma 2019 was “the most successful in the history of the Wirtgen Group”.

Liebherr International director Andreas Böhm said: “We took orders from all parts of the world and made a whole lot of new contacts.”