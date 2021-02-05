BBA acts to improve customer service

Beena Tanna

It is now Beena Tanna’s job to make sure that the BBA meets agreed delivery deadlines for product certification.

With the new client engagement team, each client will be given a dedicated account manager and a timeline for progression through product certification and other BBA services. It is one of the reforms being promoted by chief executive Hardy Giesler, who himself joined the organisation just a year ago.

Beena Tanna was commercial manager for the innovation parks at the Building Research Establishment (BRE) from 2017 until January 2020. She then joined prefab housing manufacturer Project Etopia for a year as business development & sales director.

Before joining the BRE, she worked for certification company UL Global Approvals, part of Underwriters Laboratories.

BBA chief executive Hardy Giesler said: “The client engagement team is a key element of our wish to deliver a systemic approach to culture change and performance and we are delighted to announce Beena as its head. She has a wealth of experience and expertise, combining business development and growth with strong client management skills and a can-do attitude, all of which are integral to our aim of delivering sector-leading services backed by great customer service.”

Ms Tanna said: “I am delighted to have joined the BBA at such an exciting time. With stellar efforts already made over the past 12 months and so much more in the pipeline, the BBA is on course to reinvent itself as one that is driven to deliver an engaging and much more efficient customer experience. For more than 50 years the BBA has been helping the construction and manufacturing sector build confidence in solutions designed and created; providing value, relevance and support will be some of the core themes. I am excited to be part of the team at the BBA.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk