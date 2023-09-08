BBA appoints new technical chief

Julie Bregulla

Julie Bregulla will take over in November 2023 from Bill Hewlett, who joined the BBA from Costain in January 2021 as technical director.

As chief technical officer (CTO), as the job will now be called, she will join BBA’s senior leadership team and oversee its quality and assurance teams.

Julie Bregulla has spent 17 years of her career with the Building Research Establishment (BRE) before taking up a director and professor role at The Engineering & Design Institute (TEDI)-London. TEDI is a higher education start-up founded by Arizona State University, King's College London and UNSW Sydney.

She is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, a member of the Expert Witness Institute and has a PhD in structural fire engineering.

“Julie’s wealth of expertise and commitment to quality in the construction industry make her an invaluable asset to our team at BBA,” said BBA chief executive Hardy Giesler. “We are thrilled to have her on board as our new chief technical officer, and with her leadership, we are confident in our ability to provide even greater value to our clients and partners. We would also like to thank Dan Ancliffe for standing in for us as interim technical director. Dan will be resuming his critical role as BBA’s head of quality.”

