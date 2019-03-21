TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Fri March 22 2019

BBC seeks contractor for £25m Belfast revamp

17 hours The BBC is planning to spend £25m on its Belfast studios and is advertising for a contractor.

Belfast's Broadcasting House
Belfast's Broadcasting House

Belfast’s Broadcasting House is to be redeveloped “to an accessible and flexible space that enables greater content production and interaction with the audience”, the contract notice says.

A new building will be constructed and linked to the existing blocks in the city’s Linen Quarter. A plaza space new to the new building will open out as a new entrance, supporting Belfast City Council’s vision of Broadcasting House acting as a gateway to City Hall.

The contract is initially just for pre-construction services, running from June to November 2019. The construction contract will run from December 2019 to January 2023.

The procurement documents are available at www.bbc.bravosolution.co.uk

