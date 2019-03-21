BBC seeks contractor for £25m Belfast revamp

Belfast's Broadcasting House

Belfast’s Broadcasting House is to be redeveloped “to an accessible and flexible space that enables greater content production and interaction with the audience”, the contract notice says.

A new building will be constructed and linked to the existing blocks in the city’s Linen Quarter. A plaza space new to the new building will open out as a new entrance, supporting Belfast City Council’s vision of Broadcasting House acting as a gateway to City Hall.

The contract is initially just for pre-construction services, running from June to November 2019. The construction contract will run from December 2019 to January 2023.