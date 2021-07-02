BDP acquires Everton stadium architect

Everton's planned new stadium is designed by what is now BDP Pattern

Pattern’s 40-strong studio will operate as BDP Pattern and continue under the direction of founder Dipesh Patel, who becomes a principal at BDP.

Pattern specialises in sports areas. It designed two of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 stadia – the Education City Stadium and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) – as well as Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

BDP chief executive John McManus, who oversaw the acquisition, said: “With the eyes of the world on Europe’s finest football stadiums at the Euro2020 tournament, it is with great pleasure that we announce our new partnership with Pattern. It is a first-class practice with extensive experience in designing the best, large-scale sports stadia across the globe and as we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are excited to bring the Pattern team into our continuous collective.

“Our international reach and interdisciplinary approach, combined with Pattern’s stadia and arena design expertise creates a significant player in the global sports sector and will result in the creation of some of the world’s most experiential and inspiring places to visit, watch and support the best sporting action.”

Founded in 2009 by Dipesh Patel, Pattern’s experience complements the work completed by BDP at Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis Club, Aintree Racecourse and most recently gaining approval for the expansion of the Red Rose grandstand at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Dipesh Patel said: “Our project designs are based on deep research, high-tech design and simple implementation. We have been fortunate to use this ethos designing of some of the best stadia in the Middle East, Peru, Canada, China and we have recently secured approval for a major Premier League stadium in the UK. By being part of this global interdisciplinary practice with multiple office locations, our teams will be able to enter new markets and manage a much higher workload.”

“The collaboration between BDP and Pattern also brings fantastic opportunity for our staff with greater scope for personal development and the ability to work in other sectors. These are very exciting times for us, and we look forward to a very successful future.”

