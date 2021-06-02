BDP appoints new chief executive

Nick Fairham

Based in Bristol, Nick Fairham will begin his tenure as BDP chief executive on 1st July 2021. John McManus, who has been chief executive since January 2014, decided to step down ahead of his retirement later this year.

Under the leadership of John McManus, BDP has doubled its turnover from £67.7m to £131.3m by June 2020. This growth was helped by the company being taken over by Japanese engineering firm Nippon Koei in March 2016.

His successor, Nick Fairham, studied at the Bartlett School of Architecture and joined BDP in 2006. He is currently responsible for leading the Bristol, Cardiff and MENA studios and has led design teams on major commissions both in the UK and internationally.

Mr Fairham said: “As BDP prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary, it is a truly exciting time to take up the role of chief executive.

“Our practice was founded on the principles of achieving more through collaboration and innovation. This ethos has created a culture of creative thinking where the ideas and insights from over 1300 talented people enables us to uniquely respond to the ever-changing needs of our clients and the communities we serve.

“Our plans for the future will bring our unique blend of design excellence, multi-disciplinary skills and sector expertise closer to our clients through our global network of studios. We will continue to focus on the values of human-centric design and through the use of research and technology will be evidence-based in our sustainable, award-winning design approach.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk