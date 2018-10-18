BDP seeks to turn garage plots into modular homes

The design by architects from BDP's Bristol studio is aimed at helping solve the city's housing crisis.

The company said that Bristol alone has 2,000 garages on 300 different council housing estates; they could be transformed into new homes and neighbourhoods using the new concept.

BDP is sponsoring the Bristol Housing Festival, which opens tomorrow (19 October) and runs until 4 November. It will display plans and images for the new ‘Gap Home' prototype, designed specifically for small plots of land in towns and cities.

The homes would be made in factory conditions and assembled on site – it would be up to 40% faster than using traditional construction, said BDP, helping people move into their new homes sooner.

The size of garage plots and other small urban spaces means the homes will have a compact footprint. Whilst meeting national space standards, they will be an affordable option for first time buyers and those looking to downsize in later life, suggested BDP.

Nick Fairham, architect director in BDP's Bristol studio said: "We are in dire need of new homes for a new generation. BDP's eco Gap Homes will be quickly constructed, cost effective, sustainable and, most important of all, stylish, comfortable and practical to live in.

"Disused garage plots on existing housing estates are an ideal location for these homes. Many of them have fallen into disrepair, becoming a magnet for everything from fly tipping to anti-social behaviour. Putting new, attractive and carefully designed houses in their place will not only help deliver much-need new homes, it will also bring new energy and life into these areas, revitalising neighbourhoods and helping to build stronger, more resilient communities.