BDP to design new campus in Neilston

The new campus will bring together Neilston Primary and St Thomas’ Primary on one site, with the addition of the Madras Family Centre, a community library and sports facilities. All will be located on the site of the existing Neilston Primary School.

Lindsey Mitchell, architect director at BDP’s Glasgow studio, said: “It is great to continue our long-standing relationship with East Renfrewshire Council having recently completed the award-winning Maidenhill Primary School and Nursery. This fantastic new campus will offer a great opportunity to create a real community hub for the Neilston village, and early feedback from residents has been extremely positive.

“This will be a state-of-the-art education and community facility that will not only provide amenities to meet 21st century learning, but will also adopt sustainable design principles. A passive approach to energy has been embraced in the design, with the building orientation, form factor and building fabric all contributing to making an energy efficient building. Outdoor spaces have also been designed with sustainability in mind, including a sustainable drainage strategy, the inclusion of a community growing garden and reuse of water in the external play spaces.”

Councillor Paul O’Kane, education and equalities convenor at East Renfrewshire Council, said: "It’s extremely exciting for Neilston and will give our residents modern, fit-for-purpose facilities in the village and we will continue to work closely with the community as plans progress.”

The campus is being built to meet growing demand for school places and is phase one of the Neilston masterplan which is part of the longer-term strategy for the regeneration of the village.

