BE-ST adds to leadership team

Douglas Morrison, BE-ST deputy CEO

Douglas Morrison is now deputy chief executive BE-ST to support the trade organisation’s growing role in promoting the net zero movement in Scotland.

He will seek to offer strategic direction to the construction industry in Scotland to help it implement sustainable construction practices.

Douglas Morrison joined BE-ST as director of operations and future skills in 2020, and became impact director in 2021. He previously spent 16 years with City of Glasgow College following an apprenticeship in stonemasonry.

He also has board and ambassadorial positions at South Lanarkshire College, Skills Development Scotland (Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan Group), the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Construction Leadership Forum and Circular Glasgow. He is a fellow of the Institute for Innovation & Knowledge Exchange and a member of the Young Academy of Scotland.

Of his new role, he said: “Over the past year, BE-ST has matured and evolved to position itself firmly at the heart of a more sustainable built environment. My new role is a part of that too, signalling investment in our wider ambition and helping us to broaden and deepen the level of support we can offer the sector to support decarbonisation.

“I’m passionate about addressing skills gaps, promoting diversity and tackling the wider climate agenda, which play into all of BE-ST’s programmes of activity. As part of a progressive, impact-driven leadership team, our aim is to inspire and encourage stakeholders across every area of the sector to deliver change.”

BE-ST chair Andy Outram added: “Douglas has played a significant role in BE-ST’s recent evolution and, as deputy CEO, he will further contribute to the overarching mission to accelerate zero carbon transformation. Douglas is one of the most exciting, forward thinking, inspiring leaders not only in the sector but across Scotland more widely, and indeed the UK. He is exactly the type of progressive leader needed to address the serious issues we are tackling today.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk