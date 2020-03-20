Bear Scotland confirmed for road network contract

It had been named earlier this month as preferred bidder for the role as operating company for the new network management contract to manage and maintain Scotland’s South East Trunk Road Unit.

Bear will take responsibility for overseeing the 314 miles of trunk roads from 16th August 2020 until at least 2028.

Iain Murray, managing director of Bear Scotland said: “We are delighted to have been appointed the trunk road operator for the South East Trunk Road network, which now includes the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridges. Our long-standing experience in trunk road maintenance across Scotland will mean we can continue to deliver and develop a high-level service with a key focus on customer care for the people and organisations that rely on this strategic road network for years to come.”

As an operating company working for Transport Scotland, Bear Scotland is responsible for the inspection, management and maintenance of the trunk road assets to ensure the safety of all road users and stakeholders. In addition to major road and bridge maintenance work, Bear Scotland will undertake winter service operations and provide an incident response service, as well other cyclic maintenance activities.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk