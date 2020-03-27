Bear Scotland sets out plan to safeguard critical roads

The company said that the safety of its employees and supply chain is always of paramount importance and that it is closely following latest government. At present all staff are working from home where possible. It has decided to suspend operations and is making safe various sites this week. Following this, essential services such as its incident control room, winter maintenance, emergency response and essential road safety operations will continue.

It is working to ensure that any ongoing non-essential road maintenance projects are paused and left in a manner which is safe for public use. Any work which was scheduled to begin in the coming weeks will be reprogrammed.

Bear’s highway responsibilities include the trunk road network across the north of Scotland along with the A92 Dundee to Arbroath and the M80 Stepps to Haggs. It has to ensure that they are fit for the purpose of national resilience including delivery of food and medical supplies, as well as ensuring vital access for the use of the emergency services and critical workers.

“We are working to support the ministerial call for efforts to be focused on delivering critical services to safeguard our road network, helping to ensure that Scotland’s emergency services can still reach those most in need during this difficult time,” it said.

