Beard order book tops £100m

Chairman Mark Beard

The family-owned firm, which has offices in Bristol, Swindon, Oxford and Guildford, made a pre-tax profit of £4.5m in the year ending 31st December 2018 (2017: £4.3m).

Turnover was also up 4% to £150.2m (2017: £144.5m) and cash flow remained “exceptionally strong”, said chairman, Mark Beard.

“2018 has been a good year for the group with favourable market conditions generating healthy levels of turnover and profit,” he said. “Our strong construction performance has been underpinned by Beard’s talented and committed staff, rigorous financial management, and our prompt and faultless project delivery strategy which continues to win work and generate high levels of repeat business.

“With a strong order book currently standing at £105m, and our ongoing investment in growing our own skilled workforce, we expect this positive momentum to continue in 2019.”

Business highlights for Beard in 2018 included the firm being appointed to procurement specialist Pagabo’s £1bn national framework for medium works for public sector projects across southern counties.

Other significant contract awards in 2018 included: the replacement of toll booths on the Clifton Suspension Bridge; a £5.3m scheme to build Charlton Wood Primary Academy at the old Filton Airfield for South Gloucestershire Council; and a £3.4m extension to Fairford Church of England Primary School in Fairford.

In Tidworth, Beard was awarded a £9.3m refurbishment of officers’ messes for Aspire Defence, and an £11.5m contract for new facilities at Wadham College, University of Oxford.

In Maidenhead, Beard booked a £7m contract for a classroom block at Furze Platt Senior School. For Surrey County Council it is working on a £5.3m development to support adults with autism.

During the year Beard also completed construction of a £7.9m science education centre and innovation hub for the Oxford Trust at Stansfeld Park in Headington Quarry.