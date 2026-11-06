Beard picked for public buildings framework

Matt Leach, head of frameworks, Beard Construction

Beard was awarded placement across seven lots spanning regions the South East and South West of England. Beard was first appointed to the framework in 2021 and has been reappointed for PB4 for the 2026-2030 period.

Strengthening their position, Beard has now been awarded positions on new value bands, enabling them to deliver projects in the £10m-£25m and £25m+ ranges. The firm has reserve placements in a further three lots.

Matt Leach, head of frameworks at Beard, said: “This is a significant achievement for the business and expands on our ability to support customers through a compliant and efficient procurement route.

“Our expanded framework coverage gives customers greater choice and flexibility in how they procure projects across a much broader range of values, providing compliant, efficient routes to market and easier access to Beard’s expertise and delivery capability.”