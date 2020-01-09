Beard replaces Guildford chief

Pat Hughes

Regional director Guy Hannell left Beard in December 2019 for a new job as area director at Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure.

Beard has replaced him in its Guildford office with Pat Hughes, who joins from Neilcott Construction.

Pat Hughes started his career with Mansell in 1993, going on to work for Balfour Beatty following its acquisition of Mansell in 2003. He left in 2015 to join Neilcott, were he served as regional director, based in Winchester.

Mr Hughes said: “It is a great time to be joining Beard. I was particularly attracted to the role because it is a regional business with an established track record of delivery, steeped in family tradition and strong values. This is reflected in the way staff and customers are at the heart of everything the business delivers.”

Beard chairman Mark Beard said: “Pat comes to Beard with a tremendous track record of delivering complex and high-value projects. We want the Guildford office to be at the forefront of driving Beard’s growth over the next few years and I’m confident that Pat’s background and experience make him the right person to lead that effort.”

