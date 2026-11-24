Operating across the UK and internationally the division represents, the company says, a significant development in its specialist bridge engineering capabilities, and aims to help infrastructure owners, asset managers and engineering partners maintain, protect and extend the service life of critical bridge assets.

The division will provide specialist services covering bridge inspection, condition assessment, structural repair and refurbishment, with a focus on technically demanding projects requiring careful planning, engineering expertise and a considered approach to working on critical infrastructure.

It will pursue opportunities with infrastructure owners, public-sector bodies, engineering consultants, principal contractors and other organisations responsible for the management and delivery of major bridge infrastructure.