Bechtel targets UK offshore wind market

Bechtel is helping Hexicon develop its floating technology

Bechtel has struck a partnership with Swedish floating windfarm developer Hexicon to bring floating wind turbines to British waters.

Bechtel believes that Hexicon’s floating technology “could be a game-changer” in offshore power generation as it can be deployed in deep waters without having to sink foundations to the seabed.

Hexicon chief executive Marcus Thor said: “Our technology is one of a handful of solutions that can support deep water offshore wind projects, which will massively increase the potential for offshore wind power generation. The UK has shown great initiative in this industry and we are delighted to have world-leading construction and engineering company Bechtel to help us deploy our innovative twin turbine floating foundation in British waters. This will be good for the UK and beyond, as the world’s demand for clean energy solutions continues to grow exponentially.”

The initial partnership will draw on Bechtel’s engineering, construction, and project financing capability to develop the design and constructability of the offshore wind facility. In addition to demonstrating a 35 to 40MW floating wind project, the team will also establish how the technology could be brought to market, and explore the roles that local suppliers could play in shipbuilding, mooring, and installations, as well as the long-term serving needs of floating offshore wind.

Bechtel business development manager George Whittaker said: “As a company that has a long history solving complex engineering problems, including in the offshore industries, we are confident that this technology is possible and could be a real game-changer for the renewables market.”

