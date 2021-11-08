BEIS commissions heat pump guidance

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is concerned about the lack of technical guidance in the UK for heat pumps in larger buildings and does not want the rush to zero carbon to be characterised by shoddy installations.

BEIS has therefore commissioned the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and consulting engineer Arup to produce industry standard guidance.

Arup, which developed the recently published CIBSE AM16 guide to heat pumps for apartment blocks, is working as technical author under the direction of a CIBSE technical team, supported by a cross-industry steering group.

The project aims to:

1. Produce guidance for large heat pump installations in non-domestic buildings, in both new and retrofit settings.

2. Contribute towards delivering high quality design, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of heat pump systems.

3. Increase the awareness of common issues faced in delivering effective systems in larger buildings and to reduce instances of ineffective systems.

The guidance will be free to use for designers, installers and end-users.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk