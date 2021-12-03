Belfast Studios tenders £45m expansion

The tender notice has also now been published for the Belfast Harbour Film Studio Phase 2 main construction works contract and work is expected to start in 2022.

It will be a purpose-built film studio complex, designed to meet the needs of the all current production requirements. Soundproofed studios will provide 180,000 sqft of space, with air conditioning, extraction fans, fixed steel grids, catwalks, and three phase power supplies.

The stage facilities will be supported by a number of large workshops, each of which will be capable of being further sub-divided, with ancillary office accommodation.

Belfast Harbour works closely with Northern Ireland Screen and the Department for the Economy to promote the screen sector to global players such as Netflix, Amazon, Universal and Paramount.

