Sweco announces Belgian and Dutch acquisitions

The Belgian companies are Planet Engineering and Nexilis; Götzelmann & Partner is based in Germany.

“The acquisitions in Belgium and Germany are in line with the Sweco strategy to strengthen our positions in our local markets,” said Åsa Bergman, president and CEO of Sweco.

Planet Engineering specialises in structural engineering in concrete or steel for buildings, industrial construction and civil engineering projects.

Nexilis is an engineering consultancy that focuses on building service systems and participates in the steering and advisory councils for Flemish and European research projects.

Götzelmann & Partner is a specialist mainly in wastewater treatment plants and also provides services for water, environmental technology, transport and energy schemes.

This acquisition will add 45 employees to Sweco.