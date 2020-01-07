Bell Contracting places £2m JCB order

Some of the new machines

The Gloucestershire-based groundworks and civil engineering contractor has bought 12 of the new 14-tonne X Series models in addition to six 9T-1 cabbed site dumpers and seven Loadall telehandlers in a deal worth nearly £2m.

Bell Contracting ordered the new 14-tonne models, supplied by dealer Holt JCB, based on the performance of the larger JCB 220X machines that it already operates.

Managing director Peter Bell said: “In order to best serve our customers, we always aim to be first to market with the latest plant and equipment. That’s why we have invested so heavily in the new 140X models. Given the excellent, fault-free, performance of our existing larger JCB X Series excavators we have full confidence in these new machines which share the same qualities.”

He added: “We also strive to be at the forefront of health and safety in the construction industry and that drove our decision to buy six of the nine-tonne JCB cabbed site dumpers. The impact they have had on site has been significant. They provide a safer method of soil management and improved operating conditions. We have designated drivers, which gives greater kudos to the role of site dumper operation and the machines are better looked after. They have spearheaded a culture change on our site operations where superior equipment and technology has helped create a greater employee proposition.”

