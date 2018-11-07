Bell Equipment expands German factory

CGI of the factory expansion

The extension of Bell Equipment’s Eisenach-Kindel facility, scheduled for completion in mid-2019, will add two new halls totalling 12,000 m².

The Eisenach-Kindel factory opened in 2003 as the company’s first production facility outside of South Africa.

The original 6,000m² assembly plant was designed to assemble all Bell Equipment ADT models from the smaller trucks to its 50-tonne vehicle. It was intended for a maximum output of 20 units per week in a three-shift operation. However, the introduction of the Bell E-series trucks in 2013 led to an increase in demand and a need to escalate production. The result is the current extension of the existing facility, which on completion will provide an 18,000m² structure for production and storage.

The company’s long-term plan for the new factory is the incorporation of more componentry fabrication. Bin fabrication will be the first service to be relocated to the site, as most of the high-quality steel used for the bin structures is sourced from European suppliers, helping to reduce travel times and costs.

Nick Learoyd, managing director of Bell Equipment UK, said: “This expansion is a significant development for Bell Equipment in Europe. The ability to increase production levels and reduce delivery times will be invaluable to our customers in the region.”