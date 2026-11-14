Bell secures ADT agreement with Hitachi

Digital Render

South African off-highway truck manufacturer Bell Equipment has secured a supply agreement with Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, providing a welcome boost to its order book even if it falls short of the full-scale takeover some market watchers had hoped for.

In recent months, investor and industry speculation had mounted over a potential acquisition of Bell Equipment by the Japanese machinery giant. Rather than an outright buyout, however, the two companies have settled on a commercial collaboration that will see Bell manufacture three articulated dump truck (ADT) models for Hitachi’s North American division, which is scheduled to rebrand as LANDCROS Americas in April 2027.

The arrangement mirrors Hitachi’s recent strategic approach in the compact sector, following its October 2026 agreement with Yanmar to source compact track loaders for the North American market rather than pursuing acquisitions or organic development.

For Bell Equipment, which has navigated sluggish global machinery cycles and a recent leadership transition following the departure of chief executive Ashley Bell, the significance of the deal lies in the manufacturing volume and long-term stability it promises. While the specific machines are destined for the United States and Canada, securing a consistent OEM production stream from a major global distributor helps underpin Bell’s wider manufacturing operations.

Under the terms of the agreement, models designated ZD30, ZD45 and ZD50, spanning the 30-tonne to 50-tonne payload classes, are scheduled for a North American launch in early summer 2027. The company reports that a broader range covering 20 to 60 tonnes will follow shortly afterwards, all supported through Hitachi’s existing dealer network.

Hitachi claims that North America represents the world’s largest market for articulated dump trucks, estimating annual demand at between 5,000 and 6,000 units. The company states that introducing these models will allow it to compete in equipment classes that account for roughly 90 per cent of that regional market, enabling contractors to source excavators, wheeled loaders and haulers from a single network.

Bell Equipment brings more than 26 years of experience in the North American ADT sector and has previously supplied Hitachi-branded haulers in other territories.

Commenting on the partnership, Bell Equipment chief executive Izak van Niekerk said: “Bell Equipment has a long history working with Hitachi Construction Machinery and we have the highest respect for the company, its people, culture, and products. We also know that these industry-leading ADTs, and the Hitachi range of loading tools pair extremely well.”

Simon Wilson, chief operating officer at Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, added: “Bell’s reputation for quality, reliability and proven ADT engineering makes these machines an excellent addition to the LANDCROS lineup. Just as importantly, this expands the solutions our dealers can offer, helping them serve the needs of top-tier customers in their markets and strengthening their position as a full-line equipment partner.”