Bellway development on track

CGI of the completed Dacres Wood Court

Bellway London’s newest division, Bellway London Partnerships, is building 59 flats on what used to be Our Lady & St Philip Neri Infant School on Mayow Road in Forest Hill.

Construction of the building, called Dacres Wood Court, comes on the back of the division’s first private development, Fielders Quarter at Barking Riverside, which is still under construction.

Bill Kenneally, regional director of Bellway London Partnerships, said: “Work on Dacres Wood Court has come a long way since we gained planning permission for the development in 2019 and we are on track to release the first homes this month.

“Being able to take this brownfield site in a key location on Mayow Road and turn it into a new homes development will revive this area of Forest Hill for the local people, with a mix of private and affordable housing being built.”

