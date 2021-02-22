Bellway kicks off work on East Lothian development

The Prince’s Gate housing being built by Bellway will comprise a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom, terrace, semi and detached properties, all with solar panels.

Blindwells, which is located less than 10 miles east of Edinburgh, has outline planning permission for 1,600 homes. Hargreaves Land’s proposals also include new education facilities, a healthcare hub, local retail outlets and a range of other services.

Persimmon is lined up for the next tranche of housing at Blindwells. In recent weeks Hargreaves Land has exchanged a conditional sale contract with Persimmon for a 12.9-acre plot, where there is capacity for a further 196 homes including 30 designated as affordable. The sale is conditional upon receipt of detailed planning permission and the completion of infrastructure works to service the site.

Iain Slater, development and estates director at Hargreaves Land, said: “Over the past six years significant investment has been made in order to facilitate new residential development at Blindwells, so it is with great pleasure that we welcome the start of Prince’s Gate.

“We have experienced a strong level of interest from housebuilders since we started marketing the scheme last year, which has led to us making excellent progress on the residential element of Blindwells. In the coming weeks we will be launching the marketing of the next residential plot and announcing the start of the next phase of residential development, so we have a lot to look forward to, despite the challenges that the pandemic has presented.”

Lynn Pringle, sales director at Bellway Homes (Scotland East), said: "With a rich heritage, spectacular surrounding countryside and an excellent commuting location, Blindwells is set to become a highly desirable residential development, and this is already evident in the interest we are receiving from potential house buyers.

"We are delighted to be a vanguard on the development, creating quality family homes, and look forward to seeing the site taking shape and welcoming new residents.”

