Wed August 03 2022

Bellway plans remediation for Sefton site

2 hours Liverpool-based Bellway Homes North West has acquired over 24 acres of land in the Merseyside borough of Sefton for a new housing development.

A typicl Bellway house
Plans for the site, on Kenyons Lane in Lydiate, show 291 new build homes, from two-bedroom semis to five bedroom detached houses.

Planning consent has been granted for what was previously farmland and Bellway plans to start remediation work on site in the autumn.

Bellway’s Section 106 payments have included £471,852 to highways to be used to improve the Kenyons Lane and A59 junction, £166,452 to healthcare and £18,333 towards mitigating recreational pressure on the Sefton Coast. There will also be a 30% affordable housing provision.

