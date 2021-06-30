Bellway prepares Durham plans

Typical Bellway housing

Bellway has bought nearly 50 acres within Sniperley Park, a new neighbourhood to the northwest of Durham City that is 1,700 new homes in the Country Durham Plan.

The parcel of land acquired by Bellway is to the north of the A691, near Sniperley Hall.

In addition to providing new homes, proposals for the wider Sniperley Park development include a new primary school and a community/health centre.

Oliver Wray, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “We are now in the final stages of preparing the planning application and look to be able to submit this to Durham County Council in the near future.”

