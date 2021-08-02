Bellway signs for £150m Kent housing scheme

Thornden Wood Village will provide 450 new homes, including 135 affordable properties for rental and shared ownership, together with community facilities, new public open spaces and allotments on the site.

The scheme incorporates new playing fields for Briary School and improved car park and drop-off arrangements for school visitors. There are additional senior sports and recreation facilities planned for local sports clubs including a community building and a hard-surfaced multi-games area.

Bellway has already submitted proposals for its new homes to Canterbury City Council and will be submitting further details shortly. Their development, which will be known as Oxenden Park when it launches in 2022, comprises a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses and some two-bedroom apartments.

Dan Merriman, land director of Bellway Kent, said: “The new homes we are committing to deliver to this neighbourhood in Herne Bay will strengthen the residential market in the area and forms a key part of a scheme which will benefit existing and new residents alike within Thornden Wood Village.

“Our plans for the site have been carefully thought-out to maximise the potential of the land, and are currently with Canterbury City Council for consideration. We hope to work closely with the council alongside Thornden Developments to deliver on our proposals and provide further new housing in Herne Bay.”

